Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI remained flat at $68.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

