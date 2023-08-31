CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 171,099 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

