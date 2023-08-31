Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $326.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day moving average is $281.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.