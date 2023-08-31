Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.
FDX opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.01. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
