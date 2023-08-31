GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,508,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $1,205,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,889 shares of company stock worth $2,208,347. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.8 %

GDDY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.83. 260,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

