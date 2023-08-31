Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $555,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.33 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 82.35% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.