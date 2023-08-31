Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Update

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNDI. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNDI

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 821.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 193,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNDI remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 33,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,095. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.