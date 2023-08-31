Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Update

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNDI. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of KNDI remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 33,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,095. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.83.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
