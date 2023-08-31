Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,171,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,288,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.71. 207,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.