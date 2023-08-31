Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,616,549 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of AerCap worth $1,087,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.78. 149,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,430. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

