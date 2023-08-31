Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 1,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $512.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KARO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Karooooo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

