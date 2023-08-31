Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kforce Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.87 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.