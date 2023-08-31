Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 215,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.37. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

