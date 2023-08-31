Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.84% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,111,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 424,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,287. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.