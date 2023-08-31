Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 208.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,745,000 after acquiring an additional 893,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Shares of FI stock opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

