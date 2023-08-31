Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,192,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 739,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.42% of Global Payments worth $1,493,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $127.34. 268,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,293. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

