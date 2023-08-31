Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,153,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,309 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.94% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,232,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $178.64 and a one year high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.