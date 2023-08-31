Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,829,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,051,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.64% of Seagen worth $1,382,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,548 shares of company stock worth $4,471,849 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

SGEN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 488,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,873. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average of $193.25.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

