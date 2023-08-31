Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648,328 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,452,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $831.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $768.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.