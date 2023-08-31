Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648,328 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,452,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $831.81. 62,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,647. The company’s 50 day moving average is $760.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

