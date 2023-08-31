Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,664,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,472,845 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.02% of Starbucks worth $1,214,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 698,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

