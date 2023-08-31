Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,922 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.52% of Public Storage worth $1,338,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.35. 107,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.60. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $344.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.