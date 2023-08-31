SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 280 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

