SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 3,699 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $107.44. 29,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.35.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

