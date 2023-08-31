SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 120,135 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,135 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,519. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

