SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.92. 96,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,297. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

