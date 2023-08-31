SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 535,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

