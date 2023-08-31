SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 597,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,586. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.