Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,925,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,167,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.56. 1,464,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,566. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

