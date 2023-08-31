SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Browning West LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,906,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,430,000 after purchasing an additional 476,500 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after buying an additional 4,177,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,372,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 153,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,171. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

