SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,246,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 635.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 149,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ remained flat at $53.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,163. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

