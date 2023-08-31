Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,402 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

