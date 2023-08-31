ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after buying an additional 157,527 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 141,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.22.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $268.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

