Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.77.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.54. 17,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,625. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average of $184.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

