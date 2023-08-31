Korea Investment CORP Has $33.26 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,819 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $33,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $138.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.54. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

