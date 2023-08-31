SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Premier stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

