SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,267. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

