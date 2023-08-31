SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gartner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of IT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.76. 71,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,032. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.59 and its 200-day moving average is $332.60. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

