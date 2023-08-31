C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $95,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 594,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.98. 68,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $157.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.