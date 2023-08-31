IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $471.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.87 and its 200 day moving average is $489.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

