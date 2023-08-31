William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $64.69 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $64,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.50. 27,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,627. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

About Skyline Champion



Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

