William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,670 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of IDACORP worth $39,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.06. 25,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.