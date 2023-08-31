Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Biogen worth $46,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.15. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

