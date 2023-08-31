Korea Investment CORP Buys 56,591 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Kroger worth $47,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Natixis raised its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kroger by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

KR stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

