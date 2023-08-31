Korea Investment CORP Acquires 241,906 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,906 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $39,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

