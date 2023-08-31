Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,735,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,332 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $82,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Infosys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 63,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 216.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 3,713,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 220,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,183. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

