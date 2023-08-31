Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $48,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 354,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $230.72 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $232.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

