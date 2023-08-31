Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $109,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 722,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 741,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,157. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

