Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $17.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 628,923 shares.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 189,303 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

