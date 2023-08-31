Rathbones Group PLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,956 shares of company stock valued at $35,996,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Up 0.5 %

MRNA stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.