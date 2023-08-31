William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 40,280 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $116,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $947.54. 52,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $943.52 and a 200-day moving average of $904.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

